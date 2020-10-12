Wiley Smith, Jr, 64, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Wiley John Smith, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Smith, age 64, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Smith, Sr. and Nora Laborde Smith; and one sister, Ann Smith.

John was a veteran of Desert Storm and served in the National Guard. He retired from the Department of Transportation and Development after 34 years of service. He enjoyed reading and occasionally hunting with friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include two brothers, Tracy Smith of Marksville, Louis Smith of Marksville; aunt, Audrey King of Houston, and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.