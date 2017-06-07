Will “Jimmy” James Johnson, age 79, of Bordelonville

Will “Jimmy” James Johnson

BORDELONVILLE - Funeral services for Will James “Jimmy” Johnson will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Burial will take place in the St. Peter Church Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. in the St. Peter Catholic Church Hall. The Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday morning until time of service.

Jimmy Johnson, 79, a resident of Bordelonville passed away on June 4, 2017 in the Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans. Born on January 15, 1938, he was a drilling superintendent for AMOCO for 18 years, member of the Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and president of CENLA New Voice Club. He was a Native American of the Chitimacha Tribe and was a member of the U.S. Armed Services serving in the Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ernestine (Darden) Johnson; sons, Joey Vilcan, Joey LeBlanc and Ryan Keith Johnson; grandson, Ross Breaux.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy R. Johnson of Bordelonville; sons, Mark (Rhonda) Johnson of Charenton, Kelly Johnson of Charenton, Michael Johnson of Charenton, Buddy (Dana) Bordelon of Bordelonville, Lee (Lisa) Bordelon of Bordelonville and Gerald (Rachel) Ecuer; daughters, Lisa (Joe) Head of Mansura, and Kaye (Marcus, Sr.) Wilkes of Simmesport; 19 grandchildren, Brandt, Zayne, Ciera, Calieb, Barbara, Keith, Lee, Jr., Justin, Aaron, Eve, Isabella, Ezra, Malachi, Richard, Shelby, Marcus, Jr., Mandy, Hayden and Gabriella; and 11 great grandchildren, Bryden, Clay, Addilyn, Kaylee, Roman, Mila, Liam, Jamie, Alex, Emilie, Mae, Addilise, Caleb and Noah.