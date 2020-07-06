Will Clark, 53, Big Bend native

Visitation services for Mr. Will James Clark will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bordelonville on Saturday, July 11, 2020, beginning at 8:30 am until 11:00am. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church and graveside services will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Rexmere.

Will Clark, a native of Big Bend and a resident of Walker, age 53, passed away in Big Bend on Friday, July 3rd, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anita Bordelon Clark of Walker; daughters, Hailey and Elise Clark of Walker; granddaughter, Ivy Rose of Walker; sisters-in-law, Claudette Couvillon and Renella Pastor; nephews, Jeremy Clark, Heath Pastor, Cain Couvillon, Caleb Couvillon; nieces, Heather Pastor-Sciemca and Jenna Pastor-Hogan; and a host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Della Clark; sister, Eileen Clark; in-laws, Noba and Earline Bordelon, and brothers-in-law, Sammy Couvillon and Gene Pastor.

Will was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a robust and loving person to family and friends and never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting, traveling with his family, and expressing his patriotism. He enjoyed his social visits and celebrations with family and friends in both Walker and Avoyelles Parish. Will was a senior branch manager with Weiser Security Services of New Orleans. He proudly served on active duty in the United States Army until his retirement. Will served his country as an infantryman on many tours of duty throughout the United States, Germany, and Korea.