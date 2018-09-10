William Joseph Dauzat

FIFTH WARD - Services for William J. Dauzat will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Bro. Keith Lamartiniere officiating.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of service at Kramer of Fifth Ward on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

William J. Dauzat, age 72, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018, in his residence. William was a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Born on April 4, 1946, he was raised in Fifth Ward and worked as a carpenter all his life and later as a truck driver for Paul Wall. William loved to fish and he had his favorite spot on the sandbar on the Red River. He was a member of Fifth Ward Baptist Church. William will be remembered as a jokester and always made people laugh. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

William is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Dauzat; parents, Dennis M. And Rosa Lachney Dauzet; and five siblings, Ina Johnson, Harris Dauzat, Mildred Ponthieus, Nelda Descant, and Beryl Bernard.

Those left to cherish his memory include five children, Nancy Kendall of Harrison, Arkansas, Rosa Miller of Silsbee, Texas, Randy (Terri) Dauzat of Fifth Ward, Lisa (Michael) Iacobucci of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, and T-Wayne (Victoria) Dauzat of Brouillette; one sister, Carrie Dauzat; 15 grandchildren, Robert Miller, Chris Miller, Brandon Miller, Brittanie Miller, James Miller, Malcolm Miller, Matt Miller, Casey Miller, Chasity Drouin, Dustin Dauzat, Michelle Iacobucci, Cody Dauzat, Beth Shutt, Kim Gelobter and Missy Rankin; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.

The Dauzat Family would like to thank Brooke, Debra, and Lacey of All Saints Hospice.

