William Joseph "Joe" Bennett, age 34, of Marksville

William Joseph "Joe" Bennett

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. William Joseph “Joe” “Big Joe” “Joebama” "Joe B" "Joe Smoke" Bennett, Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father José Robles-Sánchez officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Bennett, age 34, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at his residence in Marksville. He was born on September 14, 1982.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Judge Benjamin Clyde Bennett, Jr.; and uncles, Benjamin C. “Benny” Bennett, III and Robert M. “Bobby” Bennett.

Survivors include his father, William J. “Billy” (Kim) Bennett of Marksville; mother, Catherine Dupuy (fiancé Chris Woodworth) Bennett of Marksville; one brother, Zachary Marc Bennett of Marksville; one sister, Jamie Bennett (William) Brittain of Marksville and their children, Will Brittain of Marksville, Mathew Brittain of Marksville, and Ashlyn Brittain of Marksville; two step-sisters, Haley Hutchinson of Marksville and Lacey Hutchinson of Marksville; maternal grandparents, Marc Dupuy Jr. of Marksville and George Alice Decuir Dupuy of Marksville; paternal grandmother, Mary Taylor Bennett of Marksville; and numerous cousins in the Dupuy, Decuir, Bennett and Taylor families.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cottonport or Sacred Heart Catholic School in Moreauville in memory of William “Joe” Bennett.