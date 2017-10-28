William ''T.T.'' Gunnells, III, age 85, of Lettsworth

William ''T.T.'' Gunnells, III

LETTSWORTH - Funeral services for William ''T.T.'' Gunnells, III of Lettsworth will be held on Monday, October 30, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church in Jacoby. Burial will be held in Gunnells Cemetery in Lettsworth. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2017 beginning at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Jacoby and will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m.

William ''T.T.'' Gunnells, III, age 85, passed away surrounded by family his home in Lettsworth on Friday, October 27, 2017. He was born on January 14, 1932.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William T. Gunnells, Jr. and Mable Dupre Gunnells; daughter, Carleen Gunnells; brothers, Charles Gunnells and Huey Gunnells; and grandchild, ''Lil'' Keith Gunnells.

Those left to cherish her memory are his wife, Evelyn Brouillette Gunnells; children, Jerry (Carolyn) Gunnells, Leon Gunnells, Keith Gunnells, and Marilynn Gunnells; sisters, Pettie Sue Armond and Catherine G. Bowman; eight grandchildren, Brad Gunnells, Kelsey Gunnells, Brandy Gunnells, Gary Guidry, Jr., Brittany Guidry, Natasha Adams, Tonya Desselle, and Cody Gunnells; and ten great-grandchildren.