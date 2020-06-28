On Thursday, June 25, 2020, William W. Bridges Jr, loving husband and father passed away at age 70.

William was born on November 30, 1949 in Jackson, MS to William Sr. and Beverly Bridges. He served our country in the US Air Force for 7 years then found his calling and became a police officer for the city of Bunkie, LA. He served the public for 26 years before his health forced him to retire. On February 10, 1973 he married his church sweetheart Barbara Cloninger. They raised one son, Warren. He was known for his cool, easy going demeanor but could handle any situation with a steady hand. William is preceded in death by his father, William W. Bridges Sr. and his mother Beverly Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara Cloninger Bridges; his son, Warren (Lolitha) Bridges of Boyce; his sister, Kathy (Wayne) Shiver of Powder Springs, Georgia, brother, Porter (Tammy) Bridges of Elgin, South Carolina; his loving step-mother, Frankie Bridges of Columbia, South Carolina and his 5 grandchildren, whom he absolutely loved: Joseph (Samantha) Bridges of Ball, LA, Tyler Bridges of Ball, LA. Susie-Gayle Bridges of Alexandria, Adrian Bridges of Tioga, LA & RaeLeigh Elizabeth Bridges of St. Gabriel, LA.

We are honoring his wishes to be cremated and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on a future date.