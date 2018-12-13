Willie B Saucier, 76, French Settlement

Thu, 12/13/2018 - 1:43pm
Plaucheville native

Willie B. Saucier, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 8:30 a.m. A resident of French Settlement, LA and native of Plaucheville, LA. Visiting at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hwy. 16, French Settlement, LA on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visiting on Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by the Very Rev. Jason P. Palermo. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA. Survived by his wife, Peggy Laborde Saucier; six sons and daughters-in-law, Kenny and Denise Saucier, Johnny and Tracy Saucier, Carl and Karen Saucier, Chris and Michelle Saucier, Michael and Charlotte Laborde, and David and Kelly Laborde; two sisters, Barbara Ducote and Shirley Wilson; sister-in-law, Sherrel Moreau; sixteen grandchildren, Kelly, Michael, Amanda, Haley, Casey, Brandon, Jonathan, Kayla, Kristal, Garrett, Danielle, Justin, Jennifer, Jessica, Joanna, and Christopher; and seventeen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Willie B. and Loretta Saucier; his first wife, Nellie Diaville Saucier; two sisters; and his mother-in-law, Ello Rose Chatelain. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement and Knights of Columbus Council 6753. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

