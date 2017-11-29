Willie Dorsey Sampson, age 80, of Marksville

Willie Dorsey Sampson

MARKSVILLE – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Willie Dorsey “Pearl lee” Sampson at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Father Abraham Varghese, celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Sampson Family has requested a visitation to be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Ms. Sampson, age 80 of Marksville, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. Ms. Sampson, whom was affectionately known to family and friends as “Pearl lee”, while enjoying her golden years, insisted on being independent. She loved babysitting her grandchildren and cooking for her family. Pearl lee enjoyed her leisure time by being outdoors in her yard. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Ms. Sampson will now be joined in Heaven by her children, Kazmar Sampson, Jr., and John M. Sampson; parents, Jeffrey and Evelyn Lavalais Dorsey; and siblings, Joseph Dorsey, Sr., Jeanette Jacobs and Eva B. Jackson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Floyd J. Sampson of Marksville, Anthony J. Sampson of Marksville, David M. Sampson, Sr. of Marksville, Mary Channel of Indianapolis, Indiana., Charlene T. (Pastor Erwin) Martin of Marksville, Shirley M. Sampson of Marksville, Joanna Sampson of Marksville, and Connie S. Sampson of Marksville; siblings, Charles (Shirley) Dorsey of Seattle, Washington and Arthur R. Dorsey of Chicago, Illinois; and 18 grandchildren.