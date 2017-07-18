Willie Jackson, age 84, of Mansura

Willie Jackson

MANSURA - Funeral services for Willie Jackson, Jr. of Mansura will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and wake service will be at 8 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Escude Funeral Home.

Willie Jackson, Jr., age 84, passed away at on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was born January 24, 1933 and was a lifelong resident of Mansura. Willie went to school in Avoyelles Parish and was a school bus driver for 29 years for the Avoyelles Parish School Board. He started out as Ideal Chevrolet washing cars. He also completed paint and body work. He was a member of the Knights of Pete Claver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Jackson, Sr. and Alma Jackson; and sisters, Ruffie Murray, and Gloria Coleman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Barbara M. Jackson of Mansura; children, Larry Jackson of Lafayette, Gilda (Berry) Heath of Mansura, Bruce (Tangee) Jackson of Mansura, Christine Jackson of Alexandria, Ramona (Jerry) Jackson of Marksville, Brent Jackson of Baton Rouge, Willie (Tonya) Jackson, III, of Mansura, Todd (Lisa) Jackson of San Antonio, Texas, and Stephanie Jackson of Laplace; grandchildren, Janea Heath, Jason Heath, Janessa Heath, Dreneitra McGlory, Jevon McGlory, Bruce Jackson, Jr., Batara Jackson, Ranetta Jackson, Austin Jackson, Samira Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Megan Hagger, and Tori Barron; great-grandchildren, Braylon Burson, Journ'ee Burson, Jaynia Heath, Kinsley Heath, Hannah Jackson, Henry Jackson, Mazion Augustine, El'tryious Griffin, Da'shawn Griffin, Je'mal Gibson, Jr., Autumn Hayward, Jayvn Barron, and Kyrian Barron; and special nephews, McDaniel Murray (Cora Franklin) and Lonnie Murray.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jason Heath, Clayton Schnyder, Berry Heath, Jerry McGlory, Daniel Murray, and Lonnie Murray. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Jackson, Jr., Brent Jackson, McDaniel Murray, Roosevelt Coleman, Larry Jackson, Todd Jackson, and Willie Jackson, III.