Willie Timothy, Jr., age 68, of Cheneyville

Willie Timothy, Jr.

CHENEYVILLE - Funeral services for Willie “T-Poo” Timothy, Jr. were held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Booneville Memorial United Methodist Church in Cheneyville with Rev. James E. Ray officiating. Burial was held in the church cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Timothy, age 68, of Cheneyville passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at his daughter’s residence. Willie was the oldest of his siblings as he was born on January 21, 1949 to the late Willie Timothy, Sr. and LeeEster Wallace Timothy. He attended Carter C. Raymond and went to the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Service Medal and the Republican Vietnam Campaign Medal with Service. He was honorable discharge and went to work at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital and later at Harper’s Hardware in Cheneyville.

In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his two brothers, Bernell Timothy and Daniel Timothy.

Those left to cherish his precious memories are his loving wife, Ruby Barfield Timothy of Cheneyville; three sons, Kenneth Barfield of Alexandria, Willie L. Barfield of Bunkie and Xavier Timothy, Sr. of Cheneyville; three daughters, Debra Timothy of Cheneyville, Janice (Willie) Ward of Cheneyville and Darlene (Kedrick) Timothy of Eola; two sisters, Aubrey Blue of Cheneyville and Katie Hayes of Cheneyville; five brothers, Wardell Timothy of Cheneyville, Garland Timothy of Cheneyville, David Timothy (also Godchild) of Cheneyville, Justin Timothy of Cheneyville and Lionel Timothy of Alexandria; two aunts, Hazel Wells Guillory of Houston, Texas and Johnnie Mae Timothy of Cheneyville; 23 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sister-in-laws; one brother-in-law; and a host of nephews, cousins and friends.