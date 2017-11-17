Willis Eugene Case

BUNKIE - Willis “Bill” Eugene Case, age 93, of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Bunkie General Hospital. He was born in Palatka, Florida to Willis Lemuel and Anna Maria Schmitt Case on August 27, 1923. He was a retired construction pipefitter, having worked in the southern part of the United States. He was also a Mason. He was for many years an avid fisherman and fished many lakes in Louisiana and while living in Corpus Christi, Texas and along the east coast of Florida. His children have many great memories of fishing trips in Florida while growing up in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Anna Case; his three sisters, Florence DeLatin, Helen Gill and Clara Louise Case; his oldest son, Willis E. Case, Jr.; and his former wife and mother of his children, Juanita Overbey Courtney Faciane.

He is survived by his son, Jefferson Gary Case of Bunkie; his daughter, Evelyn Case Martin (Jack) Fogleman of Bunkie; and his nephew, Bobby Gill of Youngsville.