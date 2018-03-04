Willis Bert "Bill" Ryland, II, age 70, of Effie

Willis Bert Ryland, II

EFFIE - Funeral services for Mr. Willis Bert “Bill” Ryland, II will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Interment will be at St. Winifred Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time.

Mr. Ryland, age 70, of Effie, passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018 at his residence. Born on June 19, 1947, Bill resided in Effie his entire life and enjoyed being a rancher and was a cattleman at heart. He was the owner of Ryland Enterprises, Inc., and Ryland Livestock Supply in Effie. He was a former Assistant Vice President at Guaranty Bank in Alexandria. In 2005, he was elected Avoyelles Cattleman of the Year. He served as Vice President for Acadiana RC & D from 1995-2000 and President in 2000-2002. He was a member of the Soil and Water Conservation Service, as well as, the Louisiana and National Cattlemen’s Association. He also served on the Effie Volunteer Fire Department. He was a 1965 graduate of Lafargue High School, and a 1969 graduate of Louisiana Tech in Ruston where he was listed several times on the President’s List. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Business Administration. In 1971, he joined Officer Candidate School of Louisiana Army National Guard Class Number10A. He received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant. He will always be remembered for his hard work, dedication to his community, and his lively character. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Bill was a great man who added cheerful character to the community of Effie. He always put others before himself and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Bert Ryland; paternal grandparents, Willie and Evie Ryland; and maternal grandparents, Sam and Zilda Jeansonne.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Margaret Myers of Glenmora; mother, Vivian Jeansonne Ryland of Effie; one son, John Cornstubble of Effie; two daughters, Sherry (Brent) Dauzat of Effie; and Ashley Ryland of Effie; four grandchildren, Brandon Dauzat, Cody Dauzat, Olivia Dauzat, Miley Tigner; and devoted friend, Romulo Ponce of Hessmer, and his buddy “Stormie”.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Royce McNeal, Brent R. Dauzat, JB Ryland, Alton Belgard, Jordan Tigner, Kenneth Smith, Randy Mayeux, and Kim Wiley. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Perkins, Clarence Ryland, Kenneth Bordelon, Gene Jeansonne, and Dean Tyler.

