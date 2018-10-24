Willory John Guillory, 81, Dupont

Funeral mass for Willory John Guillory of Dupont will take place at Immaculate Conception Church of Dupont on Saturday, October 27, 2018 beginning at 1:00pm with Fr. Martin Laird officiating the mass. Visitation will take place at Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport that Saturday morning from 8:00am to 12:30pm. Burial will commence at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Willory Guillory, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his parents; Eston & Elsie Perron Guillory; son, Barry Guillory; step-daughter, Maxine Griffin; step-son, Emile Jeansonne Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Audrey Guillory of Dupont; step-daughters, Linda Rachal of Dupont, Bernice Dauzat of Marrero, Phyllis Deville (Larry) of Zanktown, Donna Gauthier (Greg) of Dupont; sister, Voncille Gremillion of St. Amant; ten step-grandchildren; numerous step-great-grandchildren, and two nieces.