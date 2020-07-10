Wilma Fulton, 79, Bunkie

A Graveside Ceremony has been scheduled forSaturday, July 11th, at 11:00 a.m., in the First Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Cottonport, LA, for Mrs. Wilma Jean Celestine Fulton. A public viewing will be held on Friday evening, July 10th at St. Edwards Funeral Home 808 NW Main Street Bunkie, LA from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning, July 11th at First Evening Star Baptist Church (Cottonport, LA) from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Mrs. Fulton, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 8:05 p.m., at her residence, in Bunkie, Louisiana.

She was born on March 2, 1941, in Pineville, LA, to the late Reverend Israel Celestine, Sr. and the late AlzinaWilliams Celestine. Becoming a motherless child at the age of three (3) years old, God sent her a beautiful soul in the name of the late Pearl Crocket Celestine to help her father care for his children.

​Being nurtured in a disciplined, God-fearing home, Wilma was baptized on August 6, 1950 at Evening Star Baptist Church in Long Bridge, LA by the late Reverend Velvon Laurent and her father, the late Reverend Israel Celestine, Sr.

​Wilma attended George Washington Carver High School in Bunkie, LA, where she enjoyed playingbasketball. Following high school, Wilma Jean was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Roy Fulton Sr., on July 23, 1958. To this union, six (6) children were born.

​Upon making her home in Bunkie, Sister Fulton united with the Christian Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of the late Reverend Calvin Lucas. Through hard work and dedication, Wilma was gainfully employed with the Bunkie Pajama Factory (9 years), Garrand’s of Marksville (9 years), and Westside Habilitation Center in Cheneyville (25 years), as a means for providing for her family.

​On December 3, 2000, Sister Fulton reunited with her home church, First Evening Star Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Greg Jackson. Upon her return, she became very active and faithful in serving the Lord and working selflessly in the house of God. Her spiritual ministries included the following: Sunday School Teacher, Senior Choir, and Mission Society. In addition, she served as the organizer and President of the Pastoral Care Ministry.

​In addition to her parents and step-mother, Mrs.Fulton was preceded in death by her son, Roy Fulton, Jr.; one (1) sister, Majester C. McDade ; one (1) brother, Israel Celestine, Jr.; and three (3) grandsons, Devon Payne, DonDrey Williams, and Desmond Bryant.

​Survivors include (1) son, Clinton James Fulton, Sr., of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; four (4) daughters, Stephanie Washington, Veronica Gorrell (Kenneth), Vanessa Fulton, all of Bunkie, Louisiana, and DeShonkaFulton of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Jocelyn Garrett (Mose) of Bunkie, Louisiana and Shirley Bazert of Cottonport, Louisiana; eleven (11) grandchildren; fifteen (15) great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends will also cherish her beautiful memory.

