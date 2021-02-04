Wilton Watts, Hessmer

A Mass of Christian Burial for Wilton Watts will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer, with Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Watts, age 94 of Hessmer, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Wilton was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from CLECO after 40 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Jeanette Villemarette Watts; his parents, William Joseph and Eunice Chenevert Watts; and his son-in-law, Frances Robert LaFleur.

Survivors include his children; Evelyn W. LaFleur of Plaquemine and Michael Watts and wife Angela of Plaquemine; his grandchildren, Theresa Delaune, Michael Watts, Jr., Catherine Gill, Simon Watts and Matthew Watts; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.