Winston O’Quin of Lone Pine, Louisiana, left his earthly home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019.

Winston was born August 27, 1931 to John and Florence Guillaumim O’Quin in Lone Pine, LA, a community that he respected and adored throughout his life.

Winston was a man of integrity and honor and served his country in the Korean War with the United States Marine Corp. He received several honors during his service including the Silver Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, National Defense Medal, and he was a recipient of the Military Hall of Valor.

Winston was a graduate of Louisiana College. He retired after 30 years of dedication to vocational rehabilitation and also worked as a consultant for several federal programs in this field. He was the administrator of Central State Hospital and also worked for the Rayford Corporation as the administrator of Bayou Rapides Hospital. Winston loved to socialize with family and friends and could often be found drinking coffee around a table sharing stories. He was avid reader, an expert on all things involving history and politics, and an outdoorsman with a deep love for the land.

Winston will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Faye O’Quin; daughter, Dana Adamski; sisters, Hazel Johnson, Hilma Slocum; and brothers, John Alvin O’Quin, and Marshall O’Quin.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Fruge and her husband Jeff; son, Devon, O’Quin and his wife Denise; grandchildren, Morgan McDaniel and husband Bronk, Natalie Cox and husband Josh, Seth O’Quin, and Riley O’Quin; great-grandchildren, Mallory McDaniel, Addison Cox, Evangeline McDaniel, Fletcher McDaniel, and Nolan Cox, along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Winston will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but his legacy of honor and integrity will live on through all that admired him.

Please join us for visitation on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Burial will follow with military honors at the Newell-O’Quin Cemetery in Lone Pine. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.