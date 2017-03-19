Yvonne Mary Borell Dubrock age 77 of Poland

Funeral services for Yvonne Mary Borell Dubrock will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Echo with Father Kenneth Michels and Father Louis Sklar officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Echo. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Dubrock, age 78, of Poland, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Lexington House Nursing Home in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex Borell, Sr. and Mary Edwina Guillot Borell, both formerly of Echo; her husband, Joseph G. Dubrock; and grandson, Randy Guillory, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Carol Guillory and husband Randy, Bonnie Hayes and husband, Marvin, all of Poland, LA; one brother, Alex Borell, Jr. and wife Faye of Fifth Ward; three sisters, Elda Roberts of Alexandria, Lorene Wacker and husband Tom Wacker of Poland, LA, Denise Borell of Alexandria; four granddaughters; one grandson; two great grandsons; and one great granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. until shortly before service time.

A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Chapel.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Alex Borell, Jr., Marvin Hayes, Randy Guillory, Brody Hayes, Tom Wacker, Brian Fletcher, Paul Guillory, Jr., and Bill Robeau. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Mayeaux and Mitch Guy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lexington House Nursing Home for all the care and support they gave to their mother Yvonne during the time she stayed there.