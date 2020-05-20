Zoalen Aymond Lopez

April 1, 1948 - May 19, 2020

A Private Graveside service for Mrs. Zoalen Aymond Lopez will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating.

Mrs. Lopez, age 72, of Hessmer, departed this life on May 19, 2020 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Mandeville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sheldon Joseph and Annie Rae Aymond.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Todd Dufour of Evergreen; one daughter, Michelle Dufour of Evergreen; one sister, JoAnn Sibley of Mobile, Alabama and special niece, Connie Sanders (John).

