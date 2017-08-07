Zula Lamarion “Andy” Anderson

Natchez, Mississippi - Funeral services for Zula Lamarion Lewis “Andy” Anderson will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, Mississippi with Reverend (LTC) Robert N. Armstrong of Washington United Methodist Church officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Ramah Baptist Church in McCall Creek, Mississippi.

Funeral visitation will be held at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, Mississippi, Thursday, August 10th, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Zula Lamarion Lewis “Andy” Anderson, age 81, of Natchez, Mississippi passed away August 5, 2017, in the comfort of her home. Mrs. Anderson was born November 9, 1935, in Franklin County, Mississippi to Elisha Holmes Lewis and Lukie Ezelee Allred Lewis. Mrs. Anderson graduated from McCall Creek School in 1953, where she played basketball and held the title of Miss McCall Creek. She enjoyed employment with Sears & Roebuck Company for 20 years, and McRae’s for eight years, as well as at Rosalie Gift Shop.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, George Washington Lewis and Mary Jane Coward Lewis and Martin Ezekiel Allred and Zula Bell Case Allred; grandson, John Wayne Anderson of Marksville; granddaughter, MaKenzi Rushing Jackson, of Natchez, Mississippi; and her brother, Dr. Jerry William Lewis, of McCall Creek, Mississippi.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Melvin Anderson; her sons, Robert (Twana) Anderson of Marksville, Paul (Ruth) Anderson of Natchez, Mississippi, and Melvin Anderson of Natchez, Mississippi; her grandchildren Kirstie (Dr. Thomas) Jacomé, Arin Rushing, Ellen Ayres, Twana Lee (Richard) DeCuir; great-grandchildren Paola Jacomé, Tommy Jacomé, Emilia Jacomé, Will Rushing, Gabe Rushing, Landon DeCuir, Logan DeCuir, Cayde Jackson, and Arrington Jackson; her brother, Holmes Ronald Lewis; her sister, Karen Jane Lewis (Dub) Redd; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers include Alan Wadsworth, Daniel Redd, Byron Redd, Andrew Redd, Donis Byrd and Randy Harris.

The family extends special thanks to Dr. Jack Rodriguez and Camellia Hospice for their care and support. Memorial donations may be made to Washington United Methodist Church or the local VFW.