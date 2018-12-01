Red River Waterway Commission reopens majority of area boat ramps; Brouillette still closed for construction

Natchitoches, Louisiana - The Red River Waterway Commission has reopened the majority of the public boat ramps along the Red River now that water levels have started to recede. The docks located at the North Caddo and Teague Parkway Recreation Areas remain closed until cleanup is completed. In addition, the downstream ramp at the Teague Parkway Recreation Area in Bossier City and the boat ramp at the Brouillette Recreation Area in Avoyelles Parish are closed because of current construction projects at these sites.

Boaters should use caution when launching into the current and be highly aware of obstacles such as trees and sandbars while navigating the river.

Additional cleaning and repairs on the docks may be necessary to accommodate the launching process. Boaters may experience delays in launching caused by temporary closures of the ramps during these periods. Cooperation from boaters is appreciated during the clean-up efforts.

The Red River Waterway Commission observes defined river stages within its district to determine the status of public boat ramps.

For more information, visit www.redriverwaterway.com.

# # #

About the Red River Waterway Commission

The Red River Waterway Commission (RRWC) is a political subdivision of the State of Louisiana created in 1965 and is the local sponsor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) J. Bennett Johnston Waterway (Red River) Navigation Project. The RRWC boundaries include seven (7) Northwest and Central Louisiana parishes: Caddo, Bossier, Red River, Natchitoches, Grant, Rapides, and Avoyelles.