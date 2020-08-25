Over 1,800 workers ready to respond to Hurricane Laura

PINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 25, 2020 (6 p.m.) – In addition to the company’s roughly 500 workers dedicated to Hurricane Laura, Cleco Power has brought in nearly 1,300 distribution line mechanics and vegetation specialists from 11 states.“With a combined work force of 1,800, Cleco is ready for whatever Hurricane Laura brings,” saidJames Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

Forecasters indicate that Hurricane Laura could make landfall between southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a Category 3 storm. “If the projected intensity holds, customers should expect high winds, flooding, tree damage andpower outages,” said Lass. “There is still time for our customers to prepare, and we encourage them to do just that.” Safety tips to follow before, during and after a storm:

 Have flashlights, a battery-powered radio and extra batteries.

Make a list of important phone numbers and family contact numbers. Make sure cell phones and other devices are fully charged.

Plan for medical or special needs.

Report power outages by calling 1-800-622-6537 or by texting “OUT” from your cell phone to 25326 (Cleco). To sign up for text message notifications, text “REG” to 25326. 

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

 If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate and stay away until waters have completely receded.