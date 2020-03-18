Funeral services for Roosevelt Murphy, Sr. will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at New Pilgrim Baptist Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Roosevelt Murphy, Sr., age 87, of Oakdale, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Oaks Care Center in Pineville. He was born on August 7, 1932 to Annanise Murphy and Mary Murphy in Long Pine, LA. He attended Morning Glory Baptist Church where he accepted Christ and was baptized at an earlier age. Roosevelt Murphy was united in holy matrimony to Fannie Mae Edison-Murphy, at New Pilgrim Baptist Church. Living up to his nickname, “The Baby Maker,” given from work “Fannie Mae” and Roosevelt “JT” were married for 34 years and gave birth to eight beautiful children, 4 boys and 4 girls

He served as a Deacon faithfully and continued to grow in the Lord. He also made sure the children were involved in the church and choir. Roosevelt (JT) was a happy man that hath his quiver full of him. He worked two jobs. A full-time job at the Elizabeth Paper Mill Industrial and on the side, he hauled off pulpwood part-time. As a man should, Roosevelt (JT) made sure his family was not without. It was his joy to provide for his family. His hobbies included working on automobiles, driving and watching the traffic and trains go by on Highway 165 in Oakdale, La. Roosevelt (JT) was well known for driving people all over the world, the community would seek him out to assist them in their travel, hence how he got his name, “The Traveling Man”.

Roosevelt (JT) was very independent, within the past five years he began to face health issues. On March 16, 2020, Roosevelt noticed there was a leak in his vessel, he inquired of Lord, and our Lord replied, son, I have a new vessel for your sickness which you will be pain free. I have assigned my angels to assist and you will not miss your flight my son.

Roosevelt (JT) leaves to cherish his sweet memories of seven adult children: three sons and four daughters, Deborah Ann Benford of Houston, Tx, Rev. Roosevelt Murphy, Jr. of Houston, TX, Pastor Loretta Guillory (Tom) of Spring, TX, Mary Cooper(Richard), Oberlin, LA, Rev. George Murphy,of Ville Platte, LA, Apostle Sylvester Murphy(Dr. Ursula), of Opelousas, LA, and Melinda Dillon of Lake Charles, LA; nineteen grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces with other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ananise and Mary Murphy; his lovely wife, Fannie Mae Murphy and youngest son, Solomon Murphy.