Ruby Patten, 86, Marksville

Mrs. Ruby Nell Walker Patten passed away on March 9th, 2021. She was 86 years old, born March 1st, 1935 in Marksville, Louisiana. She retired from Louisiana State Hospital after many years of service. Ruby Doo, as she was known by many, was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will always be remembered for her remarkable wit and cleverness, selflessness, being a trusted confidant to many, and her amazing talent of cooking for family and friends. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband “Willie B”, spending time outdoors with those she loved most, and swinging on her back porch. She spent most of her years making lifelong memories at her home in Gonzales where she also loved caring for her extended family next door.

Survived by her loving, caring, and unwavering husband of 49 years William M. Patten, her two children, Glen J. Couvillion and his wife Marcia of Pineville, Gwen Couvillion Garnett and husband Greg of Denham Springs, daughter in-law Patti Powell, stepson Harlan Patten and wife Renee of Ball, sister Elaine McCann and husband Robert of Marksville. Her 6 grandchildren, Cher Wilson (Joey), Marcy Fluitt (Eric), Lauren Holmes (Chris), John Forrest Shirley (Kasey), David Couvillion (Morgan), and Micah Couvillion, and her 9 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Brooks, Cara, Christa, Miles, Myla, Lane, Peyton, and Ellis.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ellis & Annie Moras Walker of Marksville, her son Neal Paul Couvillion, stepson Greg Patten, brother Edward Walker, sisters Rita Normand, Nola Dubea, and Shirley Scioneaux.

Pallbearers will be David Couvillion, John Shirley, Micah Couvillion, Chris Holmes, Eric Fluitt, and Ricky McCann. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert McCann, Jeffrey Walker, and Zachry Edmonston.

In celebration of Ruby Nell’s life, funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville, with Pastor Kenneth Patten officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Cushman Cemetery, Marksville.