Second severe storm in Avoyelles in a week brings more trees down

Cleco crews are continuing to assess the damage and work on restoration efforts after the second storm in a week brought high winds and toppled trees in Avoyelles.

A news release said damage Saturday includes broken poles, broken cross arms and extensive downed wire from trees and limbs impacting the electric system as rain and strong winds blew through the areas.

Eight to 10 contractor crews are being brought in Saturday from east Texas to assist with debris clean up and restoration efforts.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Cleco reported about 9,000 customers without power with most in Avoyelles, Rapides and Vernon parishes. They said they expect some customers will be without power overnight.

Current numbers:

Avoyelles 560

Rapides 3,000

Vernon 2,400

Grant 801

How to report an outage: Cleco customers are encouraged to report outages online at cleco.com, via text message or by calling 1-800-622-6537. For up-to-the-minute outage information and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center website www.cleco.com/storm-center

The Saturday storm follows a storm the previous weekend which tornado like winds which were indicated on radar brought damage in the Marksville-Brouillette area. Some small buildings were damaged by fallen trees and winds in the earlier storm.