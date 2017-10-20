Bad day for Avoyelles Parish high school teams

Simply put, Avoyelles Parish's three football-playing high schools were all on the road tonight and all three had a long trip home, having been beaten soundly by their hosts.

Avoyelles led Caldwell Parish for most of the first half before going into the locker room down 24-22. The Mustangs were shutout 30-0 in the second half as the Spartans may have silenced their doubters who chalked up their undefeated status to an "easy schedule" through the first seven games.

Marksville, the defending 3-AAA champ, was set on its heels by Avoyelles last week in a 36-30 decision. The Tigers were trounced by the Jena Giants, 33-14, tonight.

Bunkie also faced an opponent who is undefeated in its district. Red River's Bulldogs remained perfect in District 3-AA and 6-2 overall while the Panthers are now 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the district.