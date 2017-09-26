Bunkie High celebrates Homecoming this week

Bunkie High School is celebrating Homecoming with a variety of activities this week. The festivities began Sunday with the Mother-Daughter Tea at the home of Dr. Don Hines in Bunkie.

Students are allowed to dress in different attire on each day of the week. If a student is not wearing the designated theme of clothing for that day, he or she must wear their school uniform.

Monday was “Mercia Monday,” with students wearing red, white and blue. Today is “Welcome to the Jungle,” with students wearing camo or dressing as a "tacky tourist."

Other dress-up day themes are:

Wednesday- “Bleacher Creature,” wear favorite team’s T-shirt or jersey;

Thursday- “Decades Day,” 12th grade from the 1970s, 11th from the 1980s, 10th from the 1950s, 9th from the 1990s and middle schoolers dress from their favorite decade;

Friday- “Spirit Day,” show Panther Pride. Pep rally in gym at 2:10 p.m.

The Homecoming parade will be Thursday, with lineup at 6 p.m. in the Winn Dixie parking lot and the parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at the old Winn Dixie on the corner of Main St. and Shirley Road, then travel south down Main St. before turning left on Church St. The parade will proceed and turn left on Kelly Fuller St. before ending at Panther Stadium.

A short pep rally and presentation of the Homecoming Court will follow.

The Homecoming game against the Grant High Cougars will begin at 7 p.m. The Court will be introduced, and the Queen crowned, during halftime.

A Homecoming dance for students will be held Saturday evening. The Junior High dance will be from 6 to 7:15 p.m. followed by the high school dance from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

For more information, call Bunkie High at (318) 346-6216.