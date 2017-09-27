Home teams win Week 4 contests with Avoyelles Parish schools

Avoyelles Parish's three football-playing schools will end their non-district schedule this Friday. Week 4 was good for the home teams. Unfortunately, only one of the parish's teams played host last Friday. For more details on the games, see this week's Marksville Weekly News and Bunkie Record.

MARKSVILLE 42, WINNFIELD 14

It was still anybody’s game Friday evening until Marksville’s Trajan Alexander took matters into his own hands … literally.

On a Winnfield punt attempt midway through the third quarter, the junior rover back slipped virtually untouched past the center and guard, ran, leaped high, and caught Winnfield’s Joshua Tinnerello’s punt as it left his foot.

Alexander never stopped running until he crossed the goal line 55 yards later.

His blocked punt and subsequent return for a touchdown provided the impetus to propel Marksville (2-2) to a 42-14 Homecoming victory at Warren Douglas Memorial Stadium. Winnfield fell to 0-4 on the season.

WELSH 41, AVOYELLES 8

It doesn’t take a Lombardi or a Rockne to figure out Andy Boone’s strategy when his small-in-number/big-in-heart Avoyelles High School teams take the field.

There are 48 minutes in a high school football game -- 24 per half. If the Mustangs hold the ball for 16-18 minutes per half and limit the combined scoring to five touchdowns, Avoyelles hopes to have three of them.

It’s not “rocket surgery.”

But when the team on the other side of the ball can do more damage in six minutes than most opponents can do in 36, the only thing to do is get ready for next week -- and wonder why you ever scheduled these guys in the first place.

This past Friday, the Welsh Greyhounds proved to be that kind of opponent, thrashing Avoyelles, 41-8.

Six minutes in the second half proved to be the ‘Stangs’ undoing.

DeQUINCY 29, BUNKIE 21

The Bunkie Panthers are making strides as the 2017 football season continues. Last Friday night, it looked as if they was going to take a giant step forward with a road win over DeQuincy. However, the Tigers scored a late touchdown to break a 21-21 tie and secure a 29-21 win.

Bunkie dropped to 0-4 on the season while DeQuincy improved to 2-2 on the year.

Bunkie returns to action on Friday night when they face the Grant Cougars, led by former Panther coach Freddie Hallman, for Homecoming.

Grant will enter the game with a 1-3 record after dropping a 52-10 decision to the Jena Giants last Friday night.