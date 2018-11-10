All parish high school football teams lose during first playoffs
Sat, 11/10/2018 - 9:43pm
All three Avoyelles Parish football teams lost during the first Week of Playoffs:
AVOYELLES 14
Caldwell 22
BUNKIE 14
Kinder 56
MARKSVILLE 12
Baker 18
The Avoyelles varsity football team lost Friday's away playoff game against Caldwell Parish (Columbia, LA) by a score of 22-14. Bracket logo This game was part ...
The Bunkie varsity football team lost Friday's away playoff game against Kinder (LA) by a score of 56-14.
The Marksville varsity football team lost Friday's home playoff game against Baker (LA) by a score of 18-12.