All parish high school football teams lose during first playoffs

All three Avoyelles Parish football teams lost during the first Week of Playoffs:

AVOYELLES 14

Caldwell 22

BUNKIE 14

Kinder 56

MARKSVILLE 12

Baker 18

The Avoyelles varsity football team lost Friday's away playoff game against Caldwell Parish (Columbia, LA) by a score of 22-14. Bracket logo This game was part ...

The Bunkie varsity football team lost Friday's away playoff game against Kinder (LA) by a score of 56-14.

The Marksville varsity football team lost Friday's home playoff game against Baker (LA) by a score of 18-12.