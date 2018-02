APCS advances in boys playoffs; Avoyelles, Marksville knocked out

First round of the high school boy's basketball playoffs

Class-AAA Friday, February 23

#10 Lake Charles College Prep (19-11) 61 - #23 Avoyelles (18-15) 59

#9 Washington-Marion of Lake Charles (20-10) 77 - #24 Marksville (16-16) 58

Class-AA Friday, February 23

#6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (19-8) 58 - #27 Mansfield (6-18) 52

Second Round

Class-AA Tuesday, February 27

#11 Port Allen (15-17) at #6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (19-8) Tipoff at 6:30

Class-C Tuesday, February 27

#14 St. Joseph of Plaucheville (2-23) at #3 Crescent City (22-13)