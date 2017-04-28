APCS basebll advances to Class-B quarterfinals; Bunkie and St. Joseph knocked out of the baseball playoffs

Class-AA

Second Round

Friday, April 28

#2 DeQuincy (25-4) 5 - #15 Bunkie (14-13) 0 First game of a three-game series

#2 DeQuincy (26-4) 10 - #15 Bunkie (14-14) 4 Second game of a three-game series

Bunkie eliminated

Class-B

Second Round

Friday, April 28

#6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-11) 4 #11 Converse (14-14) 2

Vikings scored three run in the bottom of the sixth inning to win.

The Vikings will play the winner of #14 Hornbeck at #3 Florien, who will play Monday

Division-V

#8 Crescent City (3-14) 12 - #9 St.Joseph (1-15) 11