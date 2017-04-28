APCS basebll advances to Class-B quarterfinals; Bunkie and St. Joseph knocked out of the baseball playoffs
Fri, 04/28/2017 - 9:02pm Garland Forman
Class-AA
Second Round
Friday, April 28
#2 DeQuincy (25-4) 5 - #15 Bunkie (14-13) 0 First game of a three-game series
#2 DeQuincy (26-4) 10 - #15 Bunkie (14-14) 4 Second game of a three-game series
Bunkie eliminated
Class-B
Second Round
Friday, April 28
#6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-11) 4 #11 Converse (14-14) 2
Vikings scored three run in the bottom of the sixth inning to win.
The Vikings will play the winner of #14 Hornbeck at #3 Florien, who will play Monday
Division-V
#8 Crescent City (3-14) 12 - #9 St.Joseph (1-15) 11