APCS basebll advances to Class-B quarterfinals; Bunkie drops the first game of a three game series

Class-AA

Second Round

Friday, April 28

#2 DeQuincy (25-4) 5 - #15 Bunkie (14-13) 0 First game of a three-game series

Second game is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Game moved up due to possible weather later in the day

Third game, if neccesary, is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Class-B

Second Round

Friday, April 28

#6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-11) 4 #11 Converse (14-14) 2

Vikings scored three run in the bottom of the sixth inning to win.

The Vikings will play the winner of #14 Hornbeck at #3 Florien, who will play Monday

Division-V

#9 St.Joseph (1-14) at #8 Crescent City (2-14) TBA