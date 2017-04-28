APCS basebll advances to Class-B quarterfinals; Bunkie drops the first game of a three game series
Fri, 04/28/2017 - 9:02pm Garland Forman
Class-AA
Second Round
Friday, April 28
#2 DeQuincy (25-4) 5 - #15 Bunkie (14-13) 0 First game of a three-game series
Second game is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Game moved up due to possible weather later in the day
Third game, if neccesary, is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29
Class-B
Second Round
Friday, April 28
#6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-11) 4 #11 Converse (14-14) 2
Vikings scored three run in the bottom of the sixth inning to win.
The Vikings will play the winner of #14 Hornbeck at #3 Florien, who will play Monday
Division-V
#9 St.Joseph (1-14) at #8 Crescent City (2-14) TBA