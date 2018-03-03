APCS shocks Many; advances to Class-AA state semi-finals

#6 Avoyelles Public Charter School Vikings stunned the #3 Many Tigers in the Class-AA basketball quarterfinals with a 46-30 win in Many on Friday evening, March 2.

APCS advances to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness (former Top 28) for the first time in school history.

#6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (21-8) will face #2 North Caddo (27-7) in the semi-finals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles early next week. No date or time had been set as of late Friday night.

If APCS advances to the state finals they will face the winner of #1 Rayville (32-0) and #4 Red River (27-8)