Avoyelles Parish Jamboree played at Avoyelles High on Friday, August 24

Marksville 0 - Avoyelles 0

Marksville 12 - Bunkie 0

Avoyelles 14 - Bunkie 0

Regular season opens on Friday, August 31

Marksville at Bunkie (Catkin game) Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Avoyelles at Livonia Kickoff at 7 p.m.