Games played on Friday, September 8, 2017

Avoyelles (1-1) 30 - Bunkie (0-2) 21

Many (2-0) 50 - Marksville (1-1) 12

Game on Thursday, September 14, 2017

Buckeye (1-1) at Bunkie (0-2) Kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Games on Friday, September 15, 2017

Marksville (1-1) at Lutcher (0-2) Kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Menard (2-0) t Avoyelles (1-1) Kickoff set for 7 p.m.