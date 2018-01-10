Basketball 01/09/18 to 01/12/18
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, January 9
Buckeye 50 (15-4) - Marksville 29 (9-11)
Grant (10-8) at Bunkie (5-15)
Monterey 47 (8-13) - St. Joseph 14 (2-19)
Wednesday, January 10
Beau Chene (16-7) 73 - Avoyelles 62 (14-7)
Thursday, January 11
Marksville (9-11) at Bunkie (5-15)
Georgetown (11-12) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (11-5)
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, January 9
Avoyelles 61 (13—8, 1-0) - Marksville 53 (6-12, 0-1) District 3-AAA
Lacassine 65 (12-13) - Bunkie 29 (4-16)
Monterey 52 (16-5) - St. Joseph 14 (4-16)
Thursday, January 11
Georgetown (11-12) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (8-6)
Friday, January 12
Avoyelles (13-8, 1-0) at Jena (7-12, 0-1) District 3-AAA
Marksville (6-12, 0-1) at Bolton (5-14, 0-0) District 3-AAA