Boys Basketball

Monday, February 12

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (17-12, 3-5) at Marksville (14-15, 4-4)

Tuesday, February 13

Avoyelles Public Charter School (17-7) at Avoyelles (17-12) Non- District

End Regular Season for Avoyelles Public Charter School

Friday, February 16

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (17-12, 3-5) at Jena (10-14, 4-3) End Regular Season

Marksville (14-15, 4-4) at Bolton (12-12, 4-3) End Regular Season