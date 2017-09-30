Bunkie wins, 67-60; Avoyelles rolls over Northside; Marksville loses to Abbeviller
Sat, 09/30/2017 - 12:58am Garland Forman
Game on Thursday, September 28
Abbeville (2-2) 39 - Marksville (2-3) 16
Games on Friday, September 29
Bunkie (1-4) 67 - Grant (1-4) 60
Jaylan Mays of Bunkie 16 carries - 418 yards and five touchdowns
Bryce Howell of Bunkie 10 carries - 124 yards and two toucdowns
Noah Rebouche of Bunkie six carries - 117 yards and two touchdowns
The Panthers had 791 yards of total offense
Avoyelles (3-2) 48 - Northside (3-2) 22
Games for Friday, October 6
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (3-2, 0-0) at Jena (5-0, 0-0) 7 p.m. kickoff
Bolton (1-4, 0-0) at Marksville (2-3, 0-0) 7 p.m. kickoff
District 3-AA
Many (3-2, 0-0) at Bunkie (1-4, 0-0) 7 p.m. kickoff