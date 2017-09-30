Bunkie wins, 67-60; Avoyelles rolls over Northside; Marksville loses to Abbeviller

Game on Thursday, September 28

Abbeville (2-2) 39 - Marksville (2-3) 16

Games on Friday, September 29

Bunkie (1-4) 67 - Grant (1-4) 60

Jaylan Mays of Bunkie 16 carries - 418 yards and five touchdowns

Bryce Howell of Bunkie 10 carries - 124 yards and two toucdowns

Noah Rebouche of Bunkie six carries - 117 yards and two touchdowns

The Panthers had 791 yards of total offense

Avoyelles (3-2) 48 - Northside (3-2) 22

Games for Friday, October 6

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (3-2, 0-0) at Jena (5-0, 0-0) 7 p.m. kickoff

Bolton (1-4, 0-0) at Marksville (2-3, 0-0) 7 p.m. kickoff

District 3-AA

Many (3-2, 0-0) at Bunkie (1-4, 0-0) 7 p.m. kickoff