#3 Florien used a four run fourth inning to knock the #6 Avoyelles Public Charter School Vikings out of the Class-B baseball quarterfinals on Friday in Florien. APCS ends the season with a 13-12 overall record while Florien improved to 22-10 overall. The Vikings held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth before the Black Cats struck for four runs to pull out the win.