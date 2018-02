Girls Basketball First Round Playoffs

Thursday, February 15

Class-AAA

#19 Avoyelles (21-9) at #14 Eunice (17-10) Thursday at 6 p.m.

#17 Richwood (12-13) at #16 Marksville (13-14) Thursday at 6 p.m.

Class -AA

#21 Avoyelles Public Charter School (15-9) at #12 Doyle (17-11) Thursday at 6 p.m.

Division V State Quarterfinals

#5 St. Joseph (4-20) at #4 Grace Christian (11-19) TBD