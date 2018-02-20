Four teams in boy's basketball playoffs

First round of the high school boy's basketball playoffs

Class-AAA Friday, February 23

#23 Avoyelles (18-14) at #10 Lake Charles College Prep (18-11)

#24 Marksville (16-15) at #9 Washington-Marion of Lake Charles (19-10) Tipoff at 7 p.m.

Class-AA Friday, February 23

#27 Mansfield (6-17) at #6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (18-8) Tipoff at 6:30 p.m.

Second Round

Class-C Tuesday, February 27

#14 St. Joseph of Plaucheville (2-23) at #3 Crescent City (22-13)