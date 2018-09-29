Friday night Avoyelles football scores: All Avoyelles teams win

All three Avoyelles Parish Football Teams won Friday night. It was homecoming in Avoyelles and Marksville.

AVOYELLES 66

NORTHSIDE 26

Avoyelles were fully in charge, Friday night, beating Northside 66-26. That result was just more of the same for Avoyelles, who also won the last time these teams played.

Avoyelles will stay at home next week against Jena at 7:00 PM.

BUNKIE 20

GRANT 6

Bunkie walked away with a 20-6 win over Grant. That result was just more of the same for Bunkie, who also won the last time these teams played.

The victory bumped Bunkie's record up to 2-3.

Bunkie will be staying on the road next week, facing off against Many.

MARKSVILLE 28

ABBEVILLE 14

Marksville came out on top against Abbeville by a score of 28-14 on Friday. The success made it back-to-back wins for Marksville. The game brought Marksville to 3-2.

Next week Marksville take on Bolton at 7:00 PM.