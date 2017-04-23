High school baseball playoffs announced; all five Avoyelles Parish teams will play
Sun, 04/23/2017 - 7:18pm Garland Forman
Class-AAA
Monday, April 24
#23 Marksville (10-14) at #10 Eunice (20-12) 6 p.m. Monday
Tuesday, April 25
#27 Avoyelles (9-17) at #6 Buckeye (24-6) 5 p.m. Tuesday
Class-AA
Tuesday, April 25
#18 Pine (17-12) at #15 Bunkie (13-12) 6 p.m.Tuesday
Class-B
#6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (12-11) has a bye
Will host the winner of #22 Negreet (8-24) at #11 Converse (13-13) in the second round
Division-V
#9 St.Joseph (1-14) at #8 Crescent City (2-14) TBA