High school baseball playoffs announced; all five Avoyelles Parish teams will play

Class-AAA

Monday, April 24

#23 Marksville (10-14) at #10 Eunice (20-12) 6 p.m. Monday

Tuesday, April 25

#27 Avoyelles (9-17) at #6 Buckeye (24-6) 5 p.m. Tuesday

Class-AA

Tuesday, April 25

#18 Pine (17-12) at #15 Bunkie (13-12) 6 p.m.Tuesday

Class-B

#6 Avoyelles Public Charter School (12-11) has a bye

Will host the winner of #22 Negreet (8-24) at #11 Converse (13-13) in the second round

Division-V

#9 St.Joseph (1-14) at #8 Crescent City (2-14) TBA