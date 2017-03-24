High school softball and baseball from Thursday, March 23

High School Softball

Thursday, March 23

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (5-12, 1-3) def Peabody (0-8,0-5)

Vidalia (8-7, 3-1) 12 - Marksville (9-13, 2-4) 4

District 3-AA

Menard (14-5, 8-0) def Bunkie (4-15, 1-7)

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (6-6, 4-0) 8 - Glenmora (10-5, 2-2) 4

District 5-C

St. Joseph (9-11, 1-0) 4 - Elizabeth (8-10, 0-2) 2

High School Baseball

Thursday, March 23

District 3-AAA

Vidalia (11-6, 2-0) 13 - Avoyelles (5-11, 0-2) 7

Buckeye (12-6, 2-0) 13 - Marksville (5-11, 0-2) 2

District 3-AA

Menard (12-5, 3-0) 6 - Bunkie 8-8, 3-1) 0

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (5-6, 0-0) Did Not Play

District 5-C

St. Joseph (0-6, 0-0) Did Not Play