Marksville wins District 3-AAA opener; Avoyelles, Bunkie lose district openers

Games for Friday, October 6

District 3-AAA

Jena (6-0, 1-0) 31 - Avoyelles (3-3, 0-1) 2

Marksville (3-3, 1-0) 64 - Bolton (1-5, 0-1) 27

District 3-AA

Many (4-2, 1-0) 51 - Bunkie (1-5, 0-1) 0

Games for Friday, October 13

District 3-AAA

Marksville (3-3, 1-0) at Avoyelles (3-3, 0-1) Homecoming Kickoff set for 7 p.m.

District 3-AA

Bunkie (1-5, 0-1) at Winnfield (0-6, 0-1) Kickoff set for 7 p.m.