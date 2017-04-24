St. Joseph in Division V State Softball quarterfinals

The fourth seeded St. Joseph Lady Eagles, 11-17, had a bye to the state quarterfinals and will play #5 Patrick Taylor Science/Tech, 6-15, in the Fast Pitch State Tournament in Frasch Park located in Sulphur on Thursday, April 27, at 12 noon on Field 17. The winner will play top seeded Claiborne Christian, 15-8, in state semi-finals at 9 a.m. Saturday on Field 19. The state finals are set for 5 p.m. on Field 17.