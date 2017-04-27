St. Joseph Lady Eagles advance to the Division V state semi-finals in softball

The fourth seeded St. Joseph Lady Eagles, 11-16, advance to the Division V state semi-finals in girls softball with a 6-4 win over #5 Patrick Taylor Science/Tech Lady Tigers, 6-16, Thursday afternoon. The game was part of the Fast Pitch State Tournament in Frasch Park located in Sulphur.

The Lady Eagles will play top seeded Claiborne Christian, 15-8, in state semi-finals at 9 a.m. Saturday on Field 19 at Frasch Park located in Sulphur.

A win in the semi-finals will put St. Joseph in the state finals are set for 5 p.m. on Field 17. If St. Joseph advances they will play the winner of #3 Family Christian (13-11) and #2 Northside Christian (13-8) in the finals.