Stafford will serve at least 85 percent of 40 years

Former Ward Mashal Derick Stafford who was sentenced to the maximum for his role in the shooting death of 6 year old Jeremy Mardis will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

That means he will be behind bars for at least 34 years.

He was sentenced for 40 years which is the maximum penalty for manslaughter.

Because manslaughter is a crime of violence, Stafford is not eligible for the normal 50 percent of time served before parole.

This is a clarification to the story which ran that he would be eligible for parole in 20 years of the 40 year sentence.

The judge ruled that the first twenty years of the forty served will be without probation, parole or suspension of sentence which is the maximum allowed by law. The 85 percent rule is additional law which is also applied to any parole eligibility.

Without a governor's pardon or a change in parole time procedure by the Louisiana Parole Board, Stafford, who is 33, will be 67 before he could be released.