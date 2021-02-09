State adjusts Avoyelles COVID numbers, reduces overall count by three

Tuesday's COVID update for Avoyelles Parish was one of those periodic "adjustment" reports, where the parish's total number of cases actually decreases. This can happen when someone was incorrectly counted as an Avoyelles case or a positive test was counted twice for the same individual. The Louisiana Health Department tries to correct its numbers as soon as possible.

There were 557 total cases in the Tuesday update. There were a total decrease of three cases in the parish's pandemic total -- five less in molecular test individuals but two more cases among the antigen tests. There were no additional deaths in the Tuesday report.

Avoyelles' pandemic total as of Tuesday is 3,560 total cases (3,118 molecular, 442 antigen) and 116 deaths (110/6). The state totals are 414,354 cases (358,862/55,492) and 9,162 deaths (8,559/603).