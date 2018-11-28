13 Months in a Row, Louisiana Adds Jobs Again

November 16, 2018

Baton Rouge– Seasonally adjusted data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows that seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 19,400 jobs to 1,989,700 since October 2017. For the past 13 months, seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs have posted over-the-year gains.

From October 2017, seasonally adjusted private-sector employment increased by 22,200 jobs to 1,665,900. Seasonally adjusted total private-sector employment has also added jobs over-the-year for the past 13 months.

“Over the past 13 months, Louisianans have continued to re-enter the labor market into jobs that both pay well and provide support for Louisiana residents and their familes,” said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie. “This coupled with the recent news of Louisiana’s 4.3 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase during the second quarter which ranked 12th in the nation, shows that the state is moving in a direction that both employees and business owners can be confident in.”

Industries that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs:

• Other Services gained 2,900 jobs from October 2017 and 400 jobs from September 2018. The Other Services sector is at an employment record. Other Services includes industries engaged in activities such as equipment and machinery repair and services.

• Mining and Logging gained 2,100 jobs from October 2017 and 500 jobs from September 2018.

• Education and Health Services gained 4,600 jobs from October 2017 and 900 jobs from September 2018.

• Financial Activities gained 1,400 jobs from October 2017 and 1,200 jobs from September 2018.

• Leisure and Hospitality gained 3,100 jobs from October 2017 and 600 jobs from September 2018.